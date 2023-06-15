Liberty native vies for Miss Missouri title

Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge is competing for Miss Missouri this weekend.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Georgia Barge didn’t have any experience in the pageant world until she won Miss Kansas City. Now, she will vie for the Miss Missouri title in Mexico, Missouri this weekend.

She sang at the Miss Missouri State Fair and was introduced to the scholarship program, winning Miss Zona Rosa before Miss Kansas City. The Liberty North alumna just completed her first year at the University of North Texas at Denton.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.