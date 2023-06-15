Liberty native vies for Miss Missouri title

LIBERTY — Georgia Barge didn’t have any experience in the pageant world until she won Miss Kansas City. Now, she will vie for the Miss Missouri title in Mexico, Missouri this weekend.
She sang at the Miss Missouri State Fair and was introduced to the scholarship program, winning Miss Zona Rosa before Miss Kansas City. The Liberty North alumna just completed her first year at the University of North Texas at Denton.
“The chance to be part of this scholarship organization has me working on communication skills, being involved in the community, looking at leadership skills, too,” she said. “It’s really been a chance to better myself as a student-performer as well.”
Barge has begun to make a name for herself, performing around Kansas City and Liberty. The work for the title has given her more confidence in front of others. She is also staying on top of current events for Miss Missouri and Miss America.
“The experience has been positive,” she said.
That positivity has continued with her community service initiative. Barge has been involved with Sheffield Place since the fourth grade. She organized donation drives through her school and through Clay County 4-H. Sheffield Place helps homeless mothers and children. Many of the women are recovering from addiction or have escaped domestic abuse. Barge has used her platform to bring the agency and issues to light.
At the end of May, Barge held a fundraiser concert at Belvoir Winery and then was at Clean Laundry to be part of Clean Laundry for a Cause. Proceeds from the laundromat that day went to Sheffield Place. In total, she raised $2,000 for Sheffield Place.
On Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 and 15, Barge competed in the talent and fitness events for the pageant as well as the interview and formal wear events. Barge was also teamed with a girl between 5 to 12 years of age for the Show-Me Little Sisters program. The young girl will have the opportunity to appear on the stage each night.
The winner of Miss Missouri will be crowned Saturday, June 17.
“No matter where it takes me,” she said, “there are connections made with other titleholders. It’s great to learn to see how they are dedicated to their mission. This has been a platform for good. I honestly don’t know what to expect, but I am looking forward to the experiences.”Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.