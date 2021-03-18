LIBERTY — In response to Liberty’s growing needs, the Liberty City Council established the Neighborhood Enhancement Grant Program to help residents reinvest in their own neighborhoods and in the community, according to the city.
While some neighborhoods may need more assistance than others, ongoing improvements are needed in every neighborhood to maintain the attractive qualities that appeal to residents and prospective home buyers.
With $10,000 in the City’s budget, this matching program allows residents to identify priorities for their neighborhood and to undertake the enhancement project together.
Grant awards could range from $500 to $10,000, depending on the scope of the project, the number of grant proposals received, and the funding available. Apply for the Neighborhood Enhancement Grant online. The application deadline has been extended to April 7 and can be found at the bottom of the page: https://www.libertymissouri.gov/1445/Neighborhoods/
To be eligible for a grant:
The neighborhood must be organized as a neighborhood or homeowners’ association and be registered with the city. The association is not required to be incorporated or have tax exempt status, but must have an elected board, adopted by-laws and membership.
The project must be permanent neighborhood improvements that benefit the entire neighborhood and must be located in the city’s right-of-way. Examples of eligible projects include: landscaping, planting street trees, or installing signage for a neighborhood watch or subdivision.
Neighborhoods must provide a 25% match to the cost of the project, which could be met through the value of donated services, materials, and labor in addition to cash.
Grant awards are competitive and selected by the city’s Preservation and Development Commission, who consider feasibility, need, and potential impact to the neighborhood and community when selecting grantees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.