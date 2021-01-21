Liberty nonprofit organization announces legacy memorial project

LIBERTY — The 37th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration sponsored by Clay County African American Legacy Inc. and William Jewell College Monday, Jan. 18 included the unveiling of a memorial project honoring more than 700 African Americans buried in the segregated sections of Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries.
In a 6-acre field, these mothers, sons, fathers, and daughters are buried, largely in unmarked graves. Coming together as a community, a group of committed individuals has joined CCAAL Inc., to recognize the contributions of those who helped build Liberty since 1822.
Currently the efforts are to raise awareness and funds, said Dr. Cecelia Robinson, retired William Jewell College professor and CCAAL historian. The plans have yet to be introduced to the Liberty City Council.
CCAAL Inc. will celebrate Missouri's Bicentennial in late summer of 2021 with the dedication of the memorial, according to a press release.
Approximately $6,300 has been raised through a GoFundMe account established to pay for the construction costs; and a recent grant of $2500 has been awarded to the project from the Missouri Humanities Council in support of the project.
“It is the organization’s mission to acknowledge our ancestors in their final resting place and honor their lives and legacy,” Robinson said.
Memorial partners are: William Jewell College, Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, National WWI Museum and Memorial, Vireo Landscape Architecture/Planning/Design, Liberty School District, Greater Kansas City Black History Study Group, First Baptist Church of Liberty, Second Baptist Church of Liberty, First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, and Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.
To view photos and more information about the project visit libertylegacymemorial.org. Should family members know of a relative buried in the unmarked section of the cemetery, the website also has information to share those details with the legacy nonprofit as well as a donation button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.