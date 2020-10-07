The Liberty/Northland Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Northland area for Saturday, Oct. 10.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Ken Jackson, executive director at the Alzheimer’s Association – Heart of America Chapter. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
One team that can be seen around Liberty will be the Majestic Masterpiece led by team leader Katie Riordan.
“I am expecting a team of about 10 to 15,” she said. “We will all have on our purple shirts and we will be walking around William Jewell College and probably the Liberty Square. With COVID this year, we can’t gather in a huge group, but it’s great because we are expanding our story to more areas as we walk in neighborhoods and other community locales.”
Riordan said if people don’t want to walk, come down and cheer for those who can.
On walk day, the opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers through a unique online platform.
The Promise Garden will be replicated in a “view only, drive-by” format on walk day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Happy Rock Park, located at Northeast 76th and North Antioch in Gladstone, to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers.
Riordan, who works as the development director for Lifescape Law, has been involved for three years with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“My first experience was seeing my grandmother deal with this horrible disease and the effect it had on my mom,” she said. “A friend of mine got me involved in the walks. Then my mother-in-law was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at 65. We really had no time to come to grips with it. We started watching my father-in-law give her all the care. I guess for me, it is bringing light to how much it impacts the caregiver.”
She said some of the signs were there as her in-laws Kevin and Karen Riordan started the journey about three years ago.
“She got very quiet and the first doctor diagnosed her with depression,” Riordan said. “Then it was leaving the stove on, but luckily Kevin was there. It became more consistent with the frustration and anger. A neurologist made the diagnosis. Now it is being there for my husband and my father-in-law.”
Riordan said not only is this disease hard on the caregiver, but it can be financially draining.
“We found an elder lawyer who helped us navigate these waters and then I ended up working for him,” she said. “The office has a long-term care coordinator and a life care coordinator who help when placing a person in a long-term care facility. Then there is care for those caregivers and families.”
Riordan said her husband Jacob and their daughters Zoe, 7, and Carly, 5, are joined by Kevin Riordan as part of the team.
“Being part of the walk gives us hope,” she said. “There are tireless efforts being made to get a cure, but until then, we walk to let people know they are not alone. It is a team effort and there is support and resources to be found.”
