Liberty octogenarian has no plans to slow down running

LIBERTY — Dr. Lee Minor has made national news for finishing races.
The Liberty Half Marathon and Jewell 5K on March 25 marked the 600th run for the octogenarian. He was one of almost 2,000 runners and walkers who braved the chilly morning.
Miller’s 85th birthday was March 16 and was thrilled the local race course passed in front of his home near William Jewell College. His wife, Judy Minor, brought together 32 family members to celebrate his momentous accomplishment. There was a cake and photos were taken.
Lee credits his wife as his strongest support system through all these races. She helps keeping him going and is an athlete in her own right. She is one of the longest tenured water aerobics teachers in the area. She taught at William Jewell and then took the classes up to WellWay at Norterre. Lee is often seen in the classes.
Lee’s first race milestone came when he wanted to hit 480 races by 80, which was accomplished and celebrated.
“The races and the successes involve family,” he said. “It’s so important to me.”
His son Mike has been an active partner in running, too. When his son was 15, Mike and Lee ran in the Macy’s marathon. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren have joined him in races as well.
“One of my fondest memories came when four of my brothers and I ran together,” he said. “That’s a good memory.”
For the longtime Liberty resident and former William Jewell College professor, races consist more now of 5Ks rather than marathons, but he has completed 10Ks, half marathons and short-course triathlons.
During Lee’s time at Jewell, he taught psychology and coached cross country. He helped establish the Northland Counseling Center.
After he left Jewell, the couple’s psychology business took him to all 50 states and the chance to run in each state. He did motivational speaking and worked with governmental agencies on stress management. He helped military personnel deal with emotions as bases were closing.
“My running legacy will be how slow I am,” he said, laughing. “It’s about finishing the races. Now I enjoy the scenery. English Landing Park in Parkville is great to run.”
His other legacy is to honor Dr. Ed Chasteen, the late professor who started HateBusters. The group espouses lessons on learning from others no matter their race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Lee runs in a HateBusters shirt for almost every race.
Lee said running for him is easy and pain free.
“I don’t get tired,” he said. “However, I have mastered the nap afterward.”
Lee completed the Rock the Parkway race as his 601st, Except Zero run as his 602nd and the Children’s Center for Visually Impaired Trolley Run for his 603rd.
“There’s joy. It feels good to be doing it,” he said.
Judy said her husband saves all his race bibs and writes the important details on the back of the bib.
When he isn’t running, Lee is playing trumpet with the Spirit of Independence Band as well as the Jewell Street Jazz Band. During June and early July, he can also be found playing in the Liberty Community Band.
Judy said Lee is a role model for others to take care of themselves.
“I want to live, not just exist,” he said. Judy recalls a hospital stay when Lee was in his early 20s.
“Originally they were calling it gout, but an uncle who was a doctor said you need to run for your life,” Lee said. “And I have done just that.”
