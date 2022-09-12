City Park.JPG

In Liberty, the newly renovated City Park was reopened in November. The remodel was designed with kids of all abilities in mind.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department is seeking the community input on developing a comprehensive master plan.

Join LPR staff and their consultants for an interactive workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.