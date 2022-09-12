Sunny. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 1:39 pm
In Liberty, the newly renovated City Park was reopened in November. The remodel was designed with kids of all abilities in mind.
LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department is seeking the community input on developing a comprehensive master plan.
Join LPR staff and their consultants for an interactive workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
Work with the team to draw trails, map ideas and suggestions, as well as provide input on how the master plan is coming together. There will be drinks and snacks as well.
Learn more about the master plan process and sign up for updates at ImagineLiberty2032.com.
