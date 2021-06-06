Liberty Parks & Rec Foundation kicks off annual campaign

LIBERTY — Before a girls softball tournament kicked off June 2, members of the Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation along with city council members and parks staff gathered with two of the area softball teams to begin the foundation’s annual campaign.
The foundation’s primary focus each year is to provide scholarships for programs and memberships to ensure children and families aren't turned away because of the inability to pay.
“We encourage all families that qualify for free or reduced lunches within the Liberty School District to apply,” said Jodi Capps, the foundation board chair. “We have heard from families that this is truly a blessing. We had a mom of five thank us for the help.”
Once scholarship needs are met this year, if any funds remain, they will help pay for a multiuse trail in Ruth Moore Park and shade structures for both the baseball and softball complexes at Capitol Federal Sports Complex. The fundraising goal for 2021 is $80,000.
In previous years, funds have not only provided the financial assistance for youth programs, activities and memberships to the Liberty Community Center, but provided lobby furniture and a playground for the community center, audio and video upgrades plus safety improvements for the Liberty Performing Arts Theatre, two shade structures at the pool, Arthur’s Hill Play area and equipment, plus memorial benches and trees.
Since the scholarship program began in 2009, the program has provided more than $94,000 in scholarships to help 1,305 people access Liberty Parks and Recreation programs and community center memberships.
This year, Greg, Beth and Laura Crowley of Crowley Furniture are co-chairing the campaign and presented a $5,000 check at the kick-off event.
“Over the years, our family has been part of many Liberty Parks and Recreation programs,” said Greg. “There has been coaching and kids playing. Now we have grandkids playing, too.”
The businesses owner said he is excited for the youth of Liberty. He especially likes the improvements at Capitol Federal Sports Complex and the coming additions with this year’s campaign.
“We have always lived and dreamed sports in our house,” he said. “It’s great to see that love spread. I am proud of what is being created in our community.”
One of the highlights of the annual campaign is the Tee It Up Fore Parks golf tournament. All funds raised benefit the scholarship program. This year’s tournament is scheduled on Friday, Aug. 13, at WinterStone Golf Course. Learn more about the golf tournament and register to play at libertymissouri.gov/LPRFGolfTournament.
