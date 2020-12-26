LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department offers a means to dispose of natural Christmas trees after the holidays.
Liberty Parks & Rec will accept undecorated, natural trees at Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive, again this year. People disposing of trees should follow the signs in the park to the designated recycling area. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 30.
Trees will not be collected at City Park this year due to construction. LPR usually collects about 800 trees, which are chipped and used for trail resurfacing.
