Heather Massey's dog Chief gives hugs and kisses.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Many in Liberty know police Capt. Heather Massey as one of the faces of the police department’s command staff, having been visible as a school resource officer, a patrol commander and participant in Shop with a Cop events.

Along with her roles in the Liberty Police Department, Massey accepted the position of law enforcement co-chair of Tri-CIT, the area crisis intervention team. Massey works with officers and mental health professionals in Clay, Platte, and Ray counties to ensure officers are properly trained and those law enforcement come into contact on calls are supported during mental health calls.

Heather Massey and Chief are seen here in the show ring, being evaluated by a judge.
Heather Massey works with Chief on his show commands.
Chief and Heather Massey are bonded in many ways beyond the show ring.
Heather Massey's Beauceron named Chief has been in the show ring off and on over the past two years.

Liberty police officer Heather Massey works with her show dog Chief, a Beauceron. His full name is Red Kingdom KC of Prairie Crest, but the family calls him Chief. He has been in the show ring off and on over the past two years. Here the pair work on his commands.

