LIBERTY — Many in Liberty know police Capt. Heather Massey as one of the faces of the police department’s command staff, having been visible as a school resource officer, a patrol commander and participant in Shop with a Cop events.
Along with her roles in the Liberty Police Department, Massey accepted the position of law enforcement co-chair of Tri-CIT, the area crisis intervention team. Massey works with officers and mental health professionals in Clay, Platte, and Ray counties to ensure officers are properly trained and those law enforcement come into contact on calls are supported during mental health calls.
“I guess I have always been a CIT person, but didn’t know the right titles,” she said. “I care about what our officers are doing as it involves mental health. I am proud of what I can do for our department and our city.”
One thing that may surprise residents to know about Massey is she has a beloved Beauceron named Chief. His full name is Red Kingdom KC of Prairie Crest, but the family calls him Chief. He has been in the show ring off and on over the past two years with Massey.
According to the American Kennel Club, the Beauceron is a “Border Collie’s brain in a 100-pound body.” Massey said the dog was originally bred to be a French herding dog with a nickname “red stockings.”
“The ancestry is linked with the Doberman,” she explained.
The Massey home is full of Beauceron love with Jurre, who goes to work daily with Massey’s husband, Chief and a new puppy named UR Nnadi by Nature KC of Prairie Crest. There’s also a retired Chinese Crested dog named Rue or Kaylen’s Boxers or Briefs at New Crest.
“Jurre was first and when we took her in, she clicked with the family,” Massey said. “We went to visit a puppy and Chief came home. Initially the breeder was going to show him, but I wanted to show him. I have been taking him to dog show classes.”
Massey describes Chief as her “soul” dog, that dog that has her heart as well as the relationship that allows them to act as a pair, communicating and understanding each other.
The family has been to dog shows around the Midwest. Massey said one of the challenges has been getting Chief’s breed seen.
“Beauceron is not a popular breed, but he is definitely a champion show dog,” she said. “He shines in the ring.”
Along with being a champion in the ring, Chief is also her service dog, and he is a therapy dog, registered through Pet Partners. The duo has given presentations and volunteered in the past.
“Chief is a wash-and-wear dog,” she explained, chuckling. “He’s easy and super low maintenance.”
Showing dogs is almost as stressful as being a police officer, Massey added.
“I would almost say showing is harder,” she said. “I want it to be perfect in the ring and I want people to see him in the light I see him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.