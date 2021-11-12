LIBERTY — The Liberty Police Department participated in the DEA’s National Take Back Initiative at the end of October, collecting nearly 90 pounds of unneeded prescription drugs for safe disposal.
Prescription drug take-back efforts aim to provide safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for prescription drug abuse. Take-back initiatives through the DEA are done usually twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.
While the police department supports these events, the department's secure prescription drug drop box is always available in the police station lobby 24/7, 365 days a year. The station is located at 101 E. Kansas St. in Liberty.
Over the course of the past six months, citizens have turned in about 400 pounds of drugs for disposal, according to a release.
"People should never use another person's prescription, and they should never give their prescription medications to others. Besides curbing the potential for drug misuse and abuse, an added benefit of the take-back program is that these drugs are not flushed down the toilet into the wastewater system," states the release.
