LIBERTY — Liberty Public Works is joining other groups for the 2022 Mid-America Regional Council Ploggathon Sunday, Oct. 16.
"Plogging” is a Swedish concept that combines picking up litter and jogging. MARC is hosting a friendly competition to see which county in the Kansas City metro area will have the most volunteers and pick up the most litter.
Scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event is open to all ages in Liberty. Jogging, walking or running and picking up litter is up to the participants.
Sign up at KCplogtober.com. Those participating should carry their own standard grocery store-sized plastic bag. Gloves can be picked up at the front desk of the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, or on the third floor of Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
Areas to be cleaned up include the Kansas Street corridor, Kansas Street from Missouri Street to Missouri Highway 291. Trash can be deposited at Liberty City Hall or Heritage Middle School.
Trash will also be picked up along Withers Road from Liberty Drive to South Liberty Parkway. That trash can be deposited at Liberty Community Center or J&S Pizza. Trash picked up along Liberty Drive from South Withers Road to Clay Drive should be deposited at Liberty Christian Fellowship or Alexander Doniphan School.
Other recommendations are to pick up litter in any of Liberty's parks. Locations with designated trash deposits will have signage on the day of the event.
