LIBERTY — Dr. Amy Patel, breast radiologist and medical director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, was named the Chiefs’ NFL Fan of the Year late last year and got to attend the Super Bowl in February, culminating with the Chiefs’ win. Now she is part of special events for the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Patel has enjoyed several perks as part of the cadre of Fans of the Year. She has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the other NFL teams’ fans of the year. She has been interviewed by dozens of media outlets and got to visit the Wilson Football factory in Ada, Ohio to see how Super Bowl footballs are made.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.