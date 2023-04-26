Dr. Amy Patel got to spend a day in Ada, Ohio, touring the Wilson Football Factory, which makes the footballs for the Super Bowl. The chance to tour the factory came about due to her status as the Chiefs NFL Fan of the Year.
Dr. Amy Patel of Liberty Hospital is still in shock that she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was featured inside. Patel is the Chiefs’ NFL Fan of the Year and as such, got to attend the Super Bowl and will take part in special events part of the NFL Draft in Kansas City.
LIBERTY — Dr. Amy Patel, breast radiologist and medical director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, was named the Chiefs’ NFL Fan of the Year late last year and got to attend the Super Bowl in February, culminating with the Chiefs’ win. Now she is part of special events for the NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Patel has enjoyed several perks as part of the cadre of Fans of the Year. She has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the other NFL teams’ fans of the year. She has been interviewed by dozens of media outlets and got to visit the Wilson Football factory in Ada, Ohio to see how Super Bowl footballs are made.
With the NFL Draft in Kansas City this week, Patel plans to continue to enjoy her and her family’s love of football. She’s been in touch with some NFL contacts and will be attending the draft, particularly the festivities on Friday, will get a behind-the-scenes tour and access to the main theater.
“I did get invited as Chiefs Fan of the Year to the United WE Champions Breakfast Event on Friday morning, which I am so excited about,” she explained. “The honorary chairs are President of the Chiefs Mark Donovan and his wife Kathy. The NFL Network will also be filming with highlights to be shown Friday evening on NFL Total Access. This is to advance women’s and economic leadership and NFL women executives will be speaking.”
On Friday, Patel will be featured at an Elite Super Fan Event with proceeds going to combat childhood bullying.
“I am partnering again with Wilson Football during the NFL Draft, so be sure to follow @WilsonFootball (on social media) to see how they chronicle my NFL Draft Experience,” she said.
In addition, the NFL, in partnership with the American Cancer Society and Samuel U. Rodgers Health, hosted an event earlier in the week to recognize that the health center received a CHANGE Grant. Patel is also head of breast imaging at Samuel U. Rodgers in Liberty and chair of the American Cancer Society Kansas City Board.
“The grant helped breast imaging patients at Samuel U. Rodgers, particularly for us to purchase a chair for those who cannot stand during a mammogram as well as for free screenings. We are also having a free screening mammogram event and are waiving all charges,” she said. “I also got Wilson Football to donate free footballs for the swag bags we are giving the patients.”
