Liberty’s 2020 Hometown Holidays reimagined

LIBERTY — Following the Clay County Public Health Center guidelines limiting mass gatherings and events, the city of Liberty, along with Historic Downtown Liberty Inc., will not host Hometown Holidays in the typical way.
The festivities kicking off Thursday, Dec. 3, as Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. will have a special activity running through Dec. 5 to help the community explore downtown Liberty.
Those interested in participating can pick up a passport card at the HDLI office, 117 N. Main St., Suite B and use the map to stop in at participating businesses and complete all eight of the challenges.
Those who participate can head back to HDLI to turn in the complete passport by 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. They will be entered to win gift cards and prizes from downtown merchants. Winners will be notified the week of Dec. 7.
Along with the passport, the community is invited to vote in the Gingerbread House Contest. Area businesses have gingerbread houses in display windows. Voting takes place at historicdowntownliberty.org.
Santa’s mailbox and a North Pole photo opportunity will be set up next to the giant tree at Liberty City Hall starting later this week at 101 E. Kansas St. Santa will also be reading letters in the Hometown Holidays Facebook event and may respond to letters as time allows.
Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton will share a pre-recorded holiday message via social media.
There also will be a Facebook event on the Visit Liberty, MO page where families can share holiday traditions.
Additionally, the city is compiling a holiday lights tour. Families can submit their address online. The city’s GIS team will compile locations for a Liberty-wide holiday lights tour.
Submit home addresses at libertymissouri.gov/FormCenter/Public-Relations-Forms-9/Holiday-Lights-Map-357.
