LIBERTY — With a few days before Valentine’s Day, thoughts of love are in the air. Three couples who attend the Liberty Silver Center sat down with the Courier-Tribune this week and talked about their love stories. All three couples called their faith an essential foundation, along with a healthy mix of respect and affection.
The Clemons – 61 years
For Dennis and Dolly Elizabeth “Libby” Clemons, their relationship began when Dennis’s brother held a revival at church.
“He called me to come and meet her,” Dennis said. “The rest is history. … She looked like an angel with her black hair, white dress and singing in the choir loft.”
After that church service, the couple went out with a group of friends.
“It really was our first date,” she said.
The couple dated for about a year and then married in Antioch, Florida, about 20 minutes outside of Tampa on Nov. 19, 1960.
“I knew in about three days,” Dennis said of knowing when his wife was “the one.”.
Libby said after a former boyfriend hurt her, Dennis was the “right guy at the right time.”
Libby worked at the telephone company and Dennis was employed in the insurance industry. Due to Dennis’s job, the couple traveled all over. Both said a Holy Land trip was their favorite.
The couple moved to Liberty about seven years ago to be near their son. They also have a daughter, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“Our lives together have been a good time,” Libby said. While Dennis, who is the funny guy in the relationship, said, “The love gets stronger as the eyesight gets weaker.”
All kidding aside, Dennis said to have a good relationship with a spouse, his advice is to first have a good relationship with God.
“Then the relationship is good with your spouse,” he said, adding “never go to bed angry.”
Libby added the ability to laugh together also helps keep a marriage strong.
The VanDuyns – 55 years
Judi and Loren VanDuyn got married on Veterans Day in 1966. Their meeting came on a bus trip to a church organization in New Jersey. Loren, who grew up in South Dakota, rode the bus and during a stop in Sioux City, Iowa, saw a couple of girls get on the bus.
“After a meal break, everyone got back on the bus and I ended up sitting by Judi,” Loren said. “We dated for almost two years. I commuted back and forth from South Dakota to Iowa.”
The couple married before Loren was sent to Vietnam. After a few hops around military bases in the states, Loren eventually spent 1970 in Vietnam, working in aircraft maintenance for the Air Force.
“I came back to attend aviation school, but the gas recession of 1973 put a halt to aviation jobs,” he said. “I worked for 19 years and three months for JC Penney. Then I was trucker for 27 years.”
During their life together, the couple raised three children. Judi also attended business college.
“While Loren was on the road, I took up quilting,” Judi said. “I have served as president of the Kansas City Quilt Guild and the Northland group, too.”
The couple now has 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“It’s the Lord’s dealing,” Loren said. “I grew up in church and I think with both us doing that, it has helped our relationship.”
As for what has kept them together for more than five decades, Loren said it’s about being honest and putting issues in the Lord’s hands.
“I believe it’s about being kind to each other,” Judi said. “It helps to create that positive foundation.”
The Joneses – 5 years
Nancy and Bill Jones celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve.
The couple went to high school together in Michigan, where Bill played football and Nancy was a cheerleader. While the two never dated in school, they did dance together a couple times during school dances.
Then life happened and they went their separate ways until their 50th high school reunion. Both Bill and Nancy are parents to three children each and now have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren combined.
“We can step back about two and half years before that when Nancy’s brother and sister-in-law had a class party that I went to,” Bill said. “We talked then, but God had a few things for us to do yet.”
Fast-forward to the reunion and the two were seated by each other.
“It was a God thing,” Nancy said. “After the reunion, I texted I missed him.”
“And it took me two more days before I texted her back,” Bill said.
“Soon we were talking two hours each night,” Nancy said.
Bill said he wondered if Nancy would move to Kansas City and serve alongside him in the church. Their first official date was Thanksgiving.
“Thirty-nine days later, we stood in front of our home fireplace and were married,” he said.
A family reception with their families in Michigan took place a few months later.
“Our family is happy for us,” Nancy said. “It truly is a joy to reconnect.”
