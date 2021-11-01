LIBERTY — The Liberty Silver Center is hosting a craft fair from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, with a wide variety of handmade crafts and baked goods. Crafts range from jewelry, purses, blankets and dolls, to woodcarvings and more.
Featured items include: holiday wreaths, jewelry, knitted blankets, wood carvings, greeting cards and painted signs.
Cookies, pie and brownies will also be available to purchase.
If you would like a table at the craft fair, call 816-439-4368. Tables are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.