LIBERTY — The Liberty Silver Stitchers have been hard at work this year continuing their mission of stitching and giving. So far in 2020 they have made and donated 411 hats, 88 scarves and 16 afghans benefiting the City Union Mission, Hope House and In As Much Ministry.
As they continue to give back to the community, the Stitchers are looking for yarn donations. Donations, labeled accordingly, can be dropped off at the welcome desk of the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. According to the group, any donations would be greatly appreciated for this gift that keeps on giving.
