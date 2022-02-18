In Liberty and Smithville, trash and recycling collection will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 19.
In Liberty, due to safety concerns, Republic Services canceled trash and recycling collection for Friday, Feb. 18. They plan to send both recycling and trash trucks Feb. 19 to focus on collecting trash from Thursday and Friday routes. If they complete trash collection, they will double back for recycling.
If they are unable to get to all recycling customers tomorrow, they will collect all of the extras from Thursday and Friday customers on their normal trash day next week. Be sure to bundle an extra materials or place in other recyclable containers (cardboard boxes, paper bags, etc).
In Smithville, GFL Environmental Kansas City drivers will do their best to get to and through routes today and Saturday.
If your regular collection day is Thursday and your trash/recycle is not picked up today, it will be collected on your next regularly scheduled day next week. If your regular collection day is Friday and it is not picked up tomorrow/Saturday, it will be collected on your next regularly scheduled day next week.
Two weeks of trash may not fit in your cart so we ask you securely bag the excess and set it alongside your cart next week. For those with bulk collections scheduled this week, Thursday – Saturday, contact customer service 380-5595 or kccustomercare@gflenv.com to reschedule.
