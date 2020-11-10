Liberty United Methodist Church regularly hosts blood drives in The Gathering Place at the Rush Creek campus, 100 Rush Creek Parkway, Liberty.
To donate, book an appointment online at donate.savealifenow.org and enter code “CBAG.” Blood drive times are from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The next event is Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.