LIBERTY — Lori Calder has been intrigued with labyrinths for years and has wanted to build one for at least 20 years. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the desire to construct one increased.
“It’s a part of my bucket list,” Calder explained. “I want to offer a place where people can think and be calm, something lacking due to COVID-19.”
Historically, labyrinths have served as a spiritual tool in many faiths. In Christian history, medieval monks would walk labyrinth paths to pray and connect to God. For the women’s Bible study group at Liberty United Methodist Church, the discussion took off in earnest.
“There’s one way in and one way out,” said Sandi Cole, a member of the church and study group. “It’s a place for reflection and prayer.”
A labyrinth is a kind of maze laid out in a circle with a curling path inside. The labyrinth’s path contains switchbacks and detours, just like life, said its creators. It has one entrance and leads to one center.
“We discussed this for years,” Calder said. “The women’s group was in favor and in many ways, the pandemic felt like the right time.”
With volunteers including Calder’s husband Steve and Cole’s husband Dave, along with John Hayakawa, Jim Gleason and Anne and Hal Elkins, the team constructed a labyrinth off the south side of the parking lot at the Rush Creek campus, 100 Rush Creek Parkway in Liberty.
Liberty United Methodist Church Lead Pastor Steve Clouse said church leadership and the congregation want to find ways to use the property to be a blessing to the community.
“This was something we could do,” Clouse said.
When Calder and Cole asked for permission, research continued with extensive help from Mark Sharp and Sharp Landscaping, plus 60 tons of gravel to start the groundwork.
“To keep costs down, we went with a five-circuit classical labyrinth,” Calder said. “The crew spent many hours on their hands and knees, staking out the plan.”
Clouse said he was thrilled when members of the congregation come up with new ideas.
“If our church is limited to only my ideas, we collectively would have such a small impact,” he said. “The plan they presented made it really easy to say yes. I helped pick a place on the property and maybe drove a half a dozen stakes for the brick pathway. This is a vision that came from our people.”
“We all need to help our neighbor,” Calder said. “This labyrinth is a tool to do that. People are mentally hurting due to the pandemic. If they can find peace here with their thoughts, all the better.”
Clouse said the Rush Creek property is often used by the community to walk dogs and enjoy nature.
“We have a beautiful view. I want people to come to visit our property, find a moment of peace, and hopefully find a relationship with God,” he said.
Cole and Calder will continue to enhance the area. Benches will be coming as well as other landscaping.
“There’s no right or wrong way to use the labyrinth,” Cole said. “Just be respectful of others using it. More than one person can use the path.”
