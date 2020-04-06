LIBERTY — Teddy bears have been part of children’s playrooms since the early years of the 20th century when two toy makers almost simultaneously created the iconic toy. They have been gifts between loved ones young and old. They are collected and adored.
For Susan Rhodes, teddy bears are part of being a grandmother. With each grandchild, Susan and her husband Bernie purchase a large stuffed bear in honor of that grandchild. However, these are at least four feet tall, she said.
“We live in the Bent Oaks subdivision and I heard about the Facebook neighborhood page, requesting neighbors to put teddy bears displayed in the windows so kids can find them as part of a scavenger hunt,” she said. “I wanted to join in, but we don't have little teddy bears. We have really big teddy bears so I decided they might as well go out.”
On March 25, she pulled two bears out and put them on lawn chairs.
“For the last 13 days, I have created scenes with the bears,” she said. “They are sweet scenes of the bears camping, sitting around a camp fire, exercising,” she said. “Today (Monday, April 6), the bears are all being homeschooled.”
Susan has a list of teddy tableau ideas through Mother's Day.
“Bernie is letting me run with this,” she said. “He's here at his home office. He does help me bring them in for the evening.”
The couple raised three daughters and they all attended Liberty High School.
“We helped the student council build things for dances. We have a basement full of stuff to use,” she said. “I may have to have Bernie help build a couple items for my ideas, but I have been using what we have.”
Two of the couple's grandchildren are in Washington D.C. and two are in Lee's Summit.
“I can't see my grandkids right now, but I dream up things the bears can do, take a picture and share it daily,” she said. “The extra benefits have included the neighborhood girls writing a thank-you note in chalk on the driveway. Sometimes the kids will come up the sidewalk and wave into the Ring doorbell camera. The adults have too. They like to see the bears when they go on their walks too.”
Susan said the homeschooling on Monday started with the ABCs, but in the scene, B is for bunny and there are Easter decorations hidden as well.
“I am going to add an Easter egg to each scene and then on Saturday, the bears will be coloring eggs and hunting them on Sunday,” she said. “Passersby will see them baking Easter cookies too. I want to add a little levity and a little love right now. After all, everyone loves teddy bears.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.