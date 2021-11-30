LIBERTY — The city of Liberty, Clay County and Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. are again uniting for Hometown Holidays and the Mayor's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Liberty after last year's COVID-19 hiatus.
The day starts at 10 a.m. HDLI has again created a passport card that visitors can pick up at the HDLI office, 118 N. Main St., Suite C in Liberty, and use the map to travel around downtown, stop in participating businesses and get stickers at 12 of the 26 participating businesses to fill up the passport card.
For every purchase made, there will be a bonus star given. Each star is an entry into the grand prize drawing.
"Then head back to HDLI to turn in the complete passport by 5 p.m. to be entered to win gift cards and prizes from downtown merchants," states a release. Winners will be notified the week of Dec. 6.
Starting at 2 p.m., there will be family activities located at Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St. Santa will be located inside the Clay County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square. For three hours, there will be pictures with Santa, crafts for kids, refreshments and s'mores, games and music.
Mayor Lyndell Brenton will flip the switch on the city's tree at 5:10 p.m.
Other fun holiday family activities
• Santa’s mailbox and a North Pole photo op will be set up next to the giant tree at City Hall Dec. 1 through 20.
"Be sure to include a return address on your letter. Santa and his elves have been known to send a reply," states a release.
• Holiday Lights Tour - If you are decorating your home for the holidays, you can visit libertymissouri.gov/FormCenter/Public-Relations-Forms-9/Holiday-Lights-Map-2021-447 to submit your address to the city's holiday lights map. The Liberty GIS team will compile all the submissions for a self-guided holiday lights tour of Liberty.
