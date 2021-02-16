Libraries celebrate Black History Month with unique programs, resources

Mid-Continent Public Library is celebrating the contributions of Black Americans during Black History Month with a variety of programs and resources available virtually.
“Black History Month is a celebration of the accomplishments by African Americans and a tribute to the adversities they face in our nation’s history and present. Learn more about the contributions of black artists and musicians, inventors and scientists, educators and athletes, and more through resources and events at Mid-Continent Public Library,” states a release. “Use your MCPL Access Pass (library card) to explore these resources or apply for a free card today.”
Resources available online through the library system include musical references including the jazz music library, a detailed history of the contributions of those of color in Kansas City, access to 500 years of facts from the slave trade to the Civil Right Movement through reference database African-American History, Gale Primary Sources’ access to archives and U.S. History topics including Black perspectives from precolonial times and the global abolition movement, suggested works from Black authors and biographies on influential Black Americans in U.S history.
Virtual library programs include book clubs, a concert series and storyteller presentations. One program, available virtually starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, features a discussion on navigating sensitive conversations about race. Another program features storyteller and cultural historian John Anderson portraying Missouri native Tom Bass in a one-person show about the world-renowned horse trainer, inventor and creator of Kansas City's American Royal Saddlehorse Show.
To learn about these offerings and more, visit mymcpl.org/BlackHistory.
