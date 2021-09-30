In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, observed Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, all Mid-Continent Public Library branches are accepting diaper donations through Sunday, Oct. 3.
The diapers will be given to Happy Bottoms, a local charity that provides diapers to families in need. In 2021, Happy Bottoms has served more than 2,300 children per month in the Kansas City metro area. Since 2009, the charity has distributed more than 16 million diapers.
To find an area branch of the library near you, visit mymcpl.org/locations.
