Mid-Continent Public Library branches, including the North Oak branch and Woodneath Library Center near Liberty in Kansas City North, resumed curbside and drive-thru window services Monday, Dec. 28, after COVID-19 exposures previous closed the locations. Holds on materials that were available at branches before closures were extended.
“All library staff who were potentially exposed have been screened before returning to work. Professional deep cleaning has taken place during the closures,” states a MCPL release.
In light of the New Year’s holiday, all MCPL branches will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. Outdoor book drops will remain open for returns.
Visit mymcpl.org/COVID for details about ongoing pandemic precautions as well as a complete list of current branch closures.
