Mid-Continent Public Library branches are giving away at-home COVID-19 tests to customers who request one, while supplies last, courtesy of Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center. Customers can stop by any MCPL branch to get a test kit, which contains two nasal swab tests.
“We know that at-home COVID tests are a valuable tool for many individuals and families, and we’re happy to help Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center get more of them into the hands of community members,” said Christen Stein, MCPL associate director for public service. “At MCPL our mission is to provide resources and services that support our customers’ needs, and this effort is one more way we can accomplish this.”
Community members can pick up one kit per person, per day, at their local MCPL branch. A library card is not required, and the test kits are free.
Visit mymcpl.org/locations to find a branch near you. MCPL also continues to partner with local health departments to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Upcoming clinics can be found at mymcpl.org/Vaccine.
