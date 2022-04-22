Libraries lend power check devices to promote energy savings

Mid-Continent Public Library, the Kansas City Public Library and Evergy partnered to launch a new program called the Power Check pilot program, which is aimed at helping local residents become more energy efficient at home.
In time for Earth Day, the new program launched Monday, April 18. Library customers can now check out a Power Check device, plug it into select appliances and electrical devices at home and measure their energy use.
"Users can then convert that energy use to dollars spent to see how they might be able to conserve unnecessary electricity use and potentially save money on utility bills," states a release from MCPL.
“We’re very excited to pilot this program with Evergy, which we think will be greatly beneficial to our customers, especially as the costs of daily necessities continue to rise,” said Jacqueline Reed, associate director for Public Services at MCPL. “The Power Check device program is just one more way the library can connect residents to information that can enrich their lives.”
MCPL customers can reserve a Power Check device with their library card through the library system’s online catalog and pick it up at their local MCPL branch. Devices are available for a seven-day checkout period, with up to two renewals, and must be returned inside a branch.
More details can be found at mymcpl.org/PowerCheck.
