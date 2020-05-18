Libraries resume book drop returns, launch curbside service

The Mid-Continent Public Library System has launched curbside service Monday, May 18. As part of this, customers will be able to pick up materials that they put on hold (either online or over the phone with a staff member) and were notified by the library that they are ready for pick-up, according to a press release.
To take part in curbside service, customers must call the branch where their materials are ready to let staff know they would like to pick them up, follow the directional signage at the branch, and a library staff member will bring their items directly to them. Customers are asked to stay in their vehicles.
All returned items must continue to be placed in the branch’s outdoor book drops. Staff will not accept them from customers directly. The books will then be collected and quarantined for at least 72 hours.
For more information about curbside service, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.
