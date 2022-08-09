Library auditorium opens this weekend

The new 236-seat auditorium at Woodneath will be used for large-scale library programs and community forums, with flexible seating options, a wide range of audiovisual capabilities and backstage amenities, including a green room and small kitchen

 Submitted photo

KANSAS CITY — Mid-Continent Public Library will host a homecoming celebration Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12, and 13, at its Woodneath Library Center, located at 8900 NE Flintlock Road, in honor of the recent upgrades made at the location, including construction of a new auditorium.

The weekend will kick off with a dedication ceremony inside the auditorium at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by refreshments and live music.

