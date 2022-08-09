Library auditorium opens this weekend

The new 236-seat auditorium at Woodneath will be used for large-scale library programs and community forums, with flexible seating options, a wide range of audiovisual capabilities and backstage amenities, including a green room and small kitchen
KANSAS CITY — Mid-Continent Public Library will host a homecoming celebration Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12, and 13, at its Woodneath Library Center, located at 8900 NE Flintlock Road, in honor of the recent upgrades made at the location, including construction of a new auditorium.
The weekend will kick off with a dedication ceremony inside the auditorium at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by refreshments and live music.
“The plans to enhance amenities at Woodneath Library Center — both inside and out — have been years in the making, and we’re so thrilled to host this homecoming celebration to mark the occasion,” said Ritchie Momon, MCPL’s chief customer experience officer.
The new 236-seat auditorium will be used for large-scale library programs and community forums, with flexible seating options, a wide range of audiovisual capabilities and backstage amenities, including a green room and small kitchen, states a release.
"The project is part of the library’s ongoing Capital Improvement Plan, which was made possible by an increase in funding that voters approved in 2016 through Proposition L," states the release.
On Friday, customers are invited to explore the transformed historic house on the property.
"Formerly known as the Elbridge Arnold Homestead or Edwin Y. Crouch Residence, the 1855-56 Greek revival-style farmhouse on the Woodneath Library Center campus is now home to MCPL’s Story Center, which helps local writers and storytellers create, share and connect over stories," states the release. "Funded by private donations, the adapted house is now open to the public to tour, attend programs and work on their storytelling projects."
Throughout the weekend, Woodneath Library Center staff will be giving away fine forgiveness tokens that can be used one time to clear Library fines and fees up to $10. In addition, customers can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt through the free GooseChase app. The hunt kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
"On the exterior of the property, customers can utilize new seating areas, including an outdoor amphitheater and cultural node and explore the walking trails that wind through the campus. As the library finalizes work on the exterior of the property, additional historical signage and upgrades will be made to the trails," states the release.
In addition, a variety of events for all ages will be held in the new Woodneath Auditorium and The Story Center house throughout the weekend, including a puppet show and storytelling performance. Find the full schedule of events and additional details at mymcpl.org/Homecoming.
