Library, author host discussion of local LGBTQIA history

SMITHVILLE — Mid-Continent Public Library and author David W. Jackson will host a summer discussion of Jackson’s book, “Changing Times: Almanac and Digest of Kansas City’s LGBTQIA History.”
Jackson, a historian and co-founder of the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America, will speak about his book and the role that Kansas City played in launching the gay liberation movement.
Jackson’s program is free to attend, but attendees are asked to register on the Library’s website, mymcpl.org. The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the MCPL Smithville branch, 120 Richardson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.