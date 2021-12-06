Made possible by a grant administered by the Missouri State Library, Mid-Continent Public Library is now offering Chromebook laptops for customers to check out and take home.
Just like books and other library materials, the Chromebook kits can be checked out for up to two weeks with two renewal periods, provided there are no holds (other customers waiting to check them out), according to a release from the library system.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen just how important technology and connectivity are to participate in nearly every aspect of life—from work and school to healthcare and our personal relationships,” said Bryan Gash, Chief Technology Officer at MCPL. “Checking out one of these laptops from the library gives customers the opportunity to engage in these important activities — when and where it’s convenient to them — without the potential financial hardship of purchasing their own device.”
This service is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
The Chromebooks are the latest addition to the Library’s “Tech To Go” services, which include Wi-Fi hotspots that the Library began lending earlier this year. The hotspots, which run on the T-Mobile cellular network, were also funded by grant dollars — a CARES Act grant administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Jackson County, Missouri. Both the Chromebook Kits and Wi-Fi hotspots can be reserved through the Library’s online catalog, or in person at an MCPL branch, and picked up or returned to any open MCPL location.
In addition to Tech To Go, MCPL has been working to expand its digital offerings to customers since the beginning of the pandemic, including boosting Wi-Fi signals in branch parking lots so customers can access the internet even while buildings are closed. The library also offers many of its services, such as storytimes and other programs, virtually as well as in person.
Learn more about the Library’s Tech To Go services at mymcpl.org/TechToGo.
