Library program receives $25,000 donation

Made possible by a donation of $25,000 from North American Savings Bank, Mid-Continent Public Library’s mobile early literacy unit, the Reading Rocket, will be able to provide thousands more free books to local children over the next year as part of its Forever Book initiative.
MCPL’s Reading Rocket travels around the Kansas City Metro area, offering storytimes and early literacy resources and services to families who might not otherwise be able to access them due to transportation or financial challenges. During these visits, the Rocket gives away “forever books” that children can take with them. NASB’s donation will provide a year’s worth of funding for the growing program.
“We are excited to partner with Mid-Continent Public Library in support of the Reading Rocket and the important work they do to bring forever books to children who don’t always have easy access to books and libraries,” said NASB Grandview Branch Manager Jaime Alig. “Books are doors that open up a world of possibilities to readers — they transport us into other lives, places and fresh ways of thinking about the world and each other. We love being able to support a program that brings that gift of imagination to the children in our community.”
“We are incredibly grateful to the NASB community for their generous support of Mid-Continent Public Library’s Reading Rocket,” said Lisa Campbell, MCPL Reading Rocket Manager. “This partnership will allow our team to continue its work of helping local children grow their early literacy skills by ensuring that thousands more kids have books of their own at home.”
More information about MCPL’s Reading Rocket can be found online at mymcpl.org.
