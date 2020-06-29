In response to the rapidly developing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, as of Monday, June 29, face coverings or masks must be worn over the nose and mouth by all visitors and staff inside Mid-Continent Public Library locations, a press release states.
"The library system is following the guidelines from the Kansas City Health Department's face mask mandate made on Friday, June 26," the release continues.
In-library services remain limited to the use of public computers, in-branch Wifi, copiers, fax machines and printers. Visits are limited to a maximum of 90 minutes.
To stay up to date on MCPL’s response to COVID-19, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.