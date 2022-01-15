Mid-Continent Public Library is encouraging adults across the Kansas City metro to participate in its annual Winter Reading Challenge (Jan. 15 to March 15), during which, participants will complete five books within the two months to earn a commemorative coffee mug as well as the chance to win a B&B Theatres Gold Card, good for one film a day for a year. A total of 10 runners-up will also be selected to win a pair of movie tickets and a large popcorn, according to a press release.
“Reading for fun offers tremendous cognitive benefits, including reducing stress, which is something many of us could use these days,” said Amy Fisher, manager of MCPL’s Information and Reader Services Department. “However, many adults have difficulty simply finding the time to do it, so the Winter Reading Challenge gives them a good excuse to get back into the habit and join a fun community-wide program.”
The theme of this year’s Challenge is “Chills and Thrills,” a nod to the spectacularly spooky stories of the horror genre, but any five books that participants finish will count toward their goal. For those who do enjoy goose bump-inducing tales, the Library has a wide range of creepy, hair-raising reads for Challengers to enjoy—from slashers and psychological thrillers, to old-school classics. Suggestions of books can be found on the library’s website and in branches.
In keeping with the theme, the Library has partnered with B&B Theatres to host the free “Chills & Thrills Film Series.” Attendees can visit one of the following B&B Theatres locations at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and March 16 to view a free movie: Grain Valley Marketplace 8 theater (1131 NE McQuerry Road, Grain Valley, Mo.); Lee’s Summit 16 theater (1451 NE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Mo.); or Liberty 12 theater (1903 Victory Dr., Liberty, Mo.).
The theater locations will screen the movie "Poltergeist" (1982, PG) on Feb. 23 and "The Birds" (1963, PG-13) on March 16. While the series is free, registration is required.
“Naturally, our business centers around the magic of the movies, but we love good storytelling in all forms!” said Paul Farnsworth, Director of Public Relations at B&B Theatres. “We’re so happy to work with the incredible team at Mid-Continent Public Library to promote the arts, encourage reading, and bring some fun, spooky classic films to the Chills and Thrills challenge.”
Participants can also enhance their Challenge experience by attending virtual books groups and events through the Winter Reading Challenge Facebook page.
For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge, including a full list of rules, more details about the prizes, and a suggested reading list compiled by MCPL staff, visit mymcpl.org/WinterReading.
