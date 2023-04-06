Mid-Continent Public Library has a roster of programs available to individuals and families in April and May. To view the full list, or to register, go online to mymcpl.org/events.
Kearney Branch
Adult Programs
Basic Yoga
Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration is required.
Book Group
Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m.
Titles are typically available at the branch one month prior to the discussion.
Botanical Beauty Class
Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m.
Herbalist Robin Flaharty will discuss what herbs and oils go best with different skin types. You’ll leave class with recipes and a special treat for spa night.
Home-Style Composting: Black Gold in the Backyard
Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Gardener Steve Mann will discuss a variety of home-composting methods and the benefits of using compost in your garden or yard.
Family Programs
Early Literacy Music and Movement
Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Early Literacy Music and Movement encourages the development of early literacy skills through music, instrument play and big body movement. For ages 3 and up.
Kids Book Group
Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Kids Book Group introduces children to the idea of reading for fun with their community. For ages 8 and up.
Kids Grow A Creator: Affirmation Rocks
Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Flex your painting skills on Earth’s easiest canvas: rocks. F ages 6 and up.
Storytime for Babies
Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Recommended for babies up to 18 months old and a caregiver.
Storytime for Families
Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.
Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities and create memories together. Designed for children of all ages.
Tween Crafts: Figure Terrarium
Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Make a figure terrarium with felt succulents and small action/animal figures. For ages 10 and up.
Tween Crafts: Tie-Dye Sharpie Art
Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Make tie-dye Sharpie art with permanent markers and isopropyl alcohol. For ages 10 and up.
Teen Programs
Teen Anime
Monday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m.
A celebration of all things anime, from Japanese culture and manga to cosplay and anime screenings.
Teen Role-Playing Games
Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.
Play tabletop role-playing games from D&D to Fate, Starfinder to Lasers and Feelings.
Smithville Branch
Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Mad Science presents chemical reactions that will intrigue the youngest of scientists. (Ages 4 and up) Registration is required.
Movie Time
Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m.
From classics to (relatively) new releases, come watch a movie at the Library (ratings from G to PG-13)!
Storytime for Babies
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for a fun, engaging storytime for babies. Build a foundation through one-on-one interaction with a caregiver. Recommended for babies up to 18 months old and a caregiver. (Ages 1 and up)
Storytime for Preschoolers
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Visit the Library for an exciting, unique storytime journey. Explore first steps toward reading readiness for you and your preschooler. Designed for preschoolers 3-5 years old and their caregivers. (Ages 3 and up)
Storytime in the Park
Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m.
The Library is taking storytime outside! Join our storytime staff at an area park for stories, music, and activities. (All ages)
Teen Programs
Teen Anime
Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Come to the Library for a celebration of all things anime. From Japanese culture and manga to cosplay and anime screenings, we’ll explore it all.
Teen Crafts: Bad Art Night
Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
How bad can you make your art look? Take an art break and create something truly tacky and terrible. Registration is required.
Teen Games
Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Play card and board games at the Library. There are options for everyone. Play as a team or get competitive one-on-one. Try something new or play an old favorite —no matter what, it’s going to be fun!
Withers Branch
Adult Programs
Book Group
Tuesday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at our book group! Titles are typically available at the branch one month prior to the discussion. (While stock lasts.) For more details, please call or visit your local branch.
Connecting the Dots: Sky Patterns and Myths
Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m.
For millennia, people have looked up at the night sky and created characters and stories from the patterns in the stars. Learn the constellations and myths behind them, and then make a planisphere to take home.
Growing Your Business with Facebook Groups
Monday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.
Facebook Groups are a tried-and-true way to start conversations with your customers. Taking advantage of these free online groups is a great marketing technique that many business owners will ignore. In this Square One program, learn how to make Facebook Groups your next big marketing move. Registration is required.
Internet for Beginners
Tuesday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m.
Learn the basics of internet use, including terminology, how to get connected, and how to find what you’re looking for online. Registration is required.
Internet Safety Basics
Tuesday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m.
Protect yourself while surfing the web by learning a few of the more typical dangers found online and how to proactively keep you and your information safe. Registration is required.
Royals Painting
Thursday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Kansas City is Crown Town! Celebrate the Royals with A to Z Artistry while creating a 9 x 12 painting inspired by our home team. Recommended for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.
Family Programs
Backyard Habitat in an Egg Carton
Thursday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Create your own ecosystem in an egg carton. Each participant will be given a native bug, frog, or bird to turn into a simple rod puppet while creating a healthy backyard sanctuary for it, all focused on clean water. Participants will produce a mini puppet show by the end of the program. (Ages 8 and up) Registration is required.
Brick Building at the Library: Brick Challenge
Thursday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Who doesn’t love building with bits of hard plastic? Our plastic brick building time includes free builds, challenge builds, and themed builds. Come see what your branch has to offer and show off your building skills. (Ages 6 and up)
Family Tabletop Games
Wednesday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m.
Meet at the Library for gaming fun! Drop in to try a board game from the Library’s special collection with fellow gamers. We will have a selection of classic and not-so-classic games for you to play with your family and friends. We will be teaching one game from our collection. (Ages 6 and up)
Kids Grow A Creator: Affirmation Rocks
Wednesday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m.
Join us at the Library as we flex our painting skills on Earth’s easiest canvas: rocks! We will provide the rocks and paint; all you need to bring is the imagination to turn these plain rocks into artistic gems, motivational messages, and words of kindness and affirmations. (Ages 6 and up) Registration is required.
Right On Time: A Tribute To John ‘Buck’ O’Neil
Thursday, May 18 at 3:30 p.m.
Join storyteller Brother John as he portrays the legendary Baseball Hall of Famer John “Buck” O’Neil Jr. Based on numerous interviews and Buck’s personal autobiography I Was Right On Time, Brother John masterfully conveys the personality, essence, and secret of this remarkable man’s success. (Ages 7 and up)
Storytime for Families
Wednesdays at 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.
Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and create memories together. Designed for children of all ages, come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. (All ages)
Storytime for Toddlers
Tuesdays at 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.
Share a fun, interactive journey with your toddler that will engage and encourage next steps into early reading. Designed for toddlers 18-36 months old and caregivers. (Ages 2 and up)
We Love Earth
Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.
Earth science is fun in this fast-paced, engaging program from Jay and Leslie Cady. Juggling balls will represent atoms in molecules like H2O and CO2 to explain how greenhouse gasses can cause climate change. Participants will also learn how the water cycle works and will look at ways to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. (Ages 6 and up)
Teen Programs
Teen Games: Dungeons & Dragons 101
Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Want to play D&D but don’t know where to start? We’re here to help! Learn the basics of playing the game, and get ready for your first adventure. Registration is required.
