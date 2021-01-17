The Mid-Continent Public Library System is encouraging adults across the Kansas City metro to participate in its annual Winter Reading Challenge now through March 15.
Adults should read read five books in two months with the promise of an exclusive coffee mug given to all those who complete the challenge as well as the chance to win a trip to St. Louis (which can be taken any time in 2021), courtesy of Drury Hotels, according to a Mid-Continent press release.
The Challenge, open to those 18 and older, is now in its eighth year of promoting leisure reading among adults.
“The past year has been incredibly stressful, and one great way to combat stress is reading. Reading offers tremendous benefits to people of all ages, but oftentimes it gets put on the back burner for adults with busy day-to-day schedules,” said Amy Fisher, manager of MCPL’s Information and Reader Services Department. “The Winter Reading Challenge offers adults a chance to reclaim those benefits and enjoy being part of a fun, citywide movement.”
This year’s Winter Reading Challenge theme is “Celebrate Missouri,” commemorating the state’s bicentennial. Included among the library’s suggested reads for the 2021 Challenge are books about Missouri as well as those penned by Missouri authors. In keeping with this theme, participants who log their five books by March 15 will not only earn the yearly commemorative mug, but they will also be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a three-night trip to St. Louis, courtesy of Drury Hotels, which can be taken any time in 2021.
The grand prize trip includes accommodations at a Drury Hotels property, four Saint Louis Zoo Adventure Passes, and admission to The Magic House, National Blues Museum, and the Saint Louis Science Center OMNIMAX Theater, according to the press release.
In addition to logging books, participants can make the most out of their involvement by attending virtual books groups and events, such as author presentations, through the Winter Reading Challenge Facebook page.
For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge, including a full list of rules, more details about the prize, and a suggested reading list compiled by MCPL staff, visit mymcpl.org/WinterReading. Readers are encouraged to stay connected with their fellow Challenge participants by posting on social media about their experiences with #mcplwinterread.
