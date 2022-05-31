Library system kicks off summer reading program

Mid-Continent Public Library launched its annual Summer Library Program, which encourages children to stay mentally active via reading while school is out. Through Aug. 23, participating children can earn free books and win prizes by reading every day. This year’s theme invites participants to explore the “Oceans of Possibilities” that exist when you read.
“Reading over the summer months is a great way to ensure kiddos head back to class ready to learn in the fall, and our goal with the Summer Library Program is to make it as fun as possible,” said MCPL Youth Services Manager Katie McDonald. “That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to join us this summer and dive in to a good book.”
Children who read 20 minutes each day will be eligible to earn free books to keep (up to three) and win prizes, including a Kindle eReader or tickets/family memberships to a local attraction, such as the Kansas City Zoo, Kansas City Royals, SEA LIFE Kansas City and Science City. Adults who participate can earn a commemorative Summer Library Program beach glass, plus a chance to win tickets from the library’s community partners.
In addition to reading, Summer Library Program participants can enjoy a variety of free entertaining and educational ocean-related programs at its branches and online. A list of Summer Library Program events is online at mymcpl.org/Splash.
