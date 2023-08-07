Mid-Continent Public Library announced the appointment of Jeremy Willmoth as the system’s chief financial officer.
According to a press release, Willmoth brings with him over 20 years’ experience in public finance most currently as the finance director for the city of Lawrence, Kansas.
“We are very excited for what Jeremy will bring to MCPL” said Library Director and CEO Aaron Mason. “His range of experience along with his commitment to public service and public finance will help us chart a course that will ensure this system can thrive and continue to be an essential service to our customers and communities.”
Willmoth said, in a press release, “I am honored and excited to join the Mid-Continent Public Library team! I am ready to get to work with the rest of the leadership team and finance team to support the Library’s mission to expand access to innovation, information, ideas, and inspiration.”
In his new role, Willmoth will be responsible for the overall financial strategy, management and compliance of the library’s budget and resources.
He joins a department that has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence Financial Reporting for 12 consecutive years. He will work closely with Finance Director Qun Fang to maintain the system’s financial foundation while setting a vision for the system’s financial future.
In addition to his role at the city of Lawrence, Willmoth has held financial leadership positions with Jackson County, Missouri; the city of Raytown; Cowley County, Kansas; and the city of Winfield, Kansas. He holds a Masters of Public Affairs degree from Park University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.