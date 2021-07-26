LIBERTY — At 9 a.m. Thursday, July 29, leaders from Mid-Continent Public Library will host a rededication ceremony at its Withers Branch, 1665 S. Withers Road in Liberty, which opened in September of last year, replacing the old Liberty branch off Kent Street. The ceremony will include remarks from library leadership as well as local officials, followed by a special “book-opening” ceremony and reception, according to a press release.
“We’re so excited to finally have the opportunity to celebrate this beautiful new building and all of the incredible amenities it offers our customers,” said Kara Drury, Withers branch manager. “Each and every corner of this building was thoughtfully designed with intentional spaces to meet customer needs — from the dedicated children’s area to the small collaboration rooms for meetings.”
The Withers branch, which is more than 1,000 square feet larger than the former Liberty branch that opened in 1982 and was expanded in 1992, offers a wide array of amenities including: a drive-up window, community room for public programs, three enclosed collaboration and study rooms, children and teen areas, outdoor reading and seating area and native landscaping.
As part of the rededication festivities, Withers branch staff will be giving away $10 fine forgiveness tokens (one per person) from July 29 through August 1. Tokens can be used one time to clear all library fines and fees up to $10.
In addition, customers can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt through the free GooseChase app. The hunt will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, and run through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Participants can qualify for a $50 gift certificate to Tasty Thai Restaurant in Liberty.
The construction of the Withers branch is part of MCPL’s ongoing Capital Improvement Plan, which was made possible by increased funding from the passage of Proposition L by voters in 2016. Design work for the five-year Capital Plan is being completed by Sapp Design Architects and Helix Architecture + Design with JE Dunn assuming responsibility for construction contractor management.
In addition to all the physical upgrades, the increased funding approved by voters in 2016 has allowed MCPL to expand branch hours, enhance special services, augment early literacy efforts, and buy more materials.
More information about all of the library’s construction projects can be found at mymcpl.org/Community.
