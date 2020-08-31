Lieutenant retires from Liberty police after 34 years

LIBERTY — Lt. Mark Balzer retired Friday, Aug. 28, after 34 years of service with the Liberty Police Department.
He worked his way up through the ranks in his time on the local force and served in many positions along the way, most recently as the Criminal Investigations unit commander.
Chief James Simpson presented Balzer with a shadow box commemorating his years of police service to the citizens of Liberty, said Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department's public information officer.
