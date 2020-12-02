LIBERTY — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country and the Kansas City Metro, the holidays will look different for many families this year. Life Unlimited, a Liberty-based disability services organization, is doing everything it can to ensure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are separated from family and loved ones can maintain a sense of normalcy this holiday season.
Life Unlimited staff delivered prepared Thanksgiving meals from Hy-Vee to 68 homes and more than 250 individuals with disabilities Nov. 24, according to a press release.
“The health, safety and happiness of the people we serve are always our top priority,” Vice President of Community Living Mary Davis said. “We are elated to see our community and staff come together to make sure they still have memorable holiday moments, especially when we have to be away from loved ones this year.”
On Nov. 12, after monitoring the increasing community spread of COVID-19 and following recommendations from local health organizations, the Life Unlimited leadership team decided to suspend all visits, including holiday visits, to mitigate infection risks for the foreseeable future.
“This is a heartbreaking decision that we did not want to have to make,” Chief Program Officer Amy Taylor said. “While we had hoped we could modify our weekly visits by creating safe zones and put extra precautions in place to allow for holiday meals with families, we realized these precautions will not be enough to keep every staff member and individual safe.”
The agency shared this news with family members and guardians during a virtual meeting and encouraged them set up online meetings and call as much as possible in lieu of in-person visits.
These holiday celebrations were made possible through an annual donation from The Arc of Clay and Platte Counties. The Arc is a national agency with hundreds of state and local chapters across the country that provide resources for individuals with disabilities, their families and the organizations that support them.
“We know suspending holiday visits and other restrictive decisions are very difficult for everyone involved, but we feel we need to make some sacrifices now so we can all celebrate together when the pandemic is behind us,” CEO Julie Edlund said.
For now, Life Unlimited will continue smaller in-home festivities and other fun activities throughout the holiday season to ensure as little disruption as possible for people with disabilities in Kansas City, states the release.
