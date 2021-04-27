Lions Park upgrades expected to open this summer

New playground equipment, a bathroom structure and concrete walking trail have been installed in Lions Park. Updates still to come ahead of the park opening in June include installation of a splash pad.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, 903-6001 or @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter.

