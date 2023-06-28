Liberty — Christian Vedder calls his experience roughly three years ago a “cosmic collision of coincidence.” He inadvertently captured an image of a what he describes as cluster of unidentified aerial phenomenon in the skies above downtown Liberty on May 16, 2020, while snapping some pics of his classic, space-inspired 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 using a smartphone.
“It’s a certain moment when I’m taking pictures of a space-inspired car and it’s not until later that I see the streaks in the sky,” he said. “Nobody is going to believe it. I love my car. I didn’t see the UAP with my eyes; the phone caught it. I like to drive to ease my anxiety and here we were in the height of COVID. Had I seen them with my own eyes, I figure my anxiety would have increased.”
Vedder said everyone was on edge during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and he had to get out of the house. The chance to take pictures of his car with Liberty’s downtown in the background seemed like a good escape.
“My wife Erica was all for me getting this car,” he explained. “I take my girls Cori, Casey and Ciera out for rides around the neighborhood.” He also has two stepdaughters, Kara and Nicole and grandson Koen.
The car model has been featured in the film “Men in Black,” which dealt with aliens on earth. Vedder created a graphic recreation that exaggerates the sighting, while adopting the moniker and notoriety among other Ford Galaxie fans as the “Guardian of the Galaxie!”
“I adore pop culture references,” he said. “It’s funny when you think about 1964 and the race for space. The space-inspired wording seemed appropriate.”
Of his car photos he took that day, only one captures the unknown objects in the night sky.
“I immediately looked at the other pictures, checking all the images, zooming in and such,” he said. “I kept asking if it was a cloud or another sort of light. I saw rounded edges. I know they aren’t crisp images, but the image is consistent with what is out there in other UAP photos. I’m still skeptical, but it’s definitely not something I can explain. It was a nice evening.”
According to Weather Underground, the weather that day was mild and around 70 degrees at 9 p.m.
“Over the last three years, I have shared this photo and my thoughts on Facebook and had fun with it,” Vedder said. “I shared it with the Ford classic car enthusiasts.”
Vedder said sightings around a similar timeframe took place over a Marine base in Arizona, where at least nine Marines reported seeing a cluster of lights in a triangle and police officers in Las Vegas caught an image.
In May 2022, Congress published a report confirming the existence of UAPs, marking a significant milestone in UFO research, Vedder said.
“I have seen all these various pics and they are no better or worse than my pictures,” he said. “I wanted to see my picture added as a matter of record.”
The former Navy journalist has been in the Reserves and public relations.
“I’m just an average guy who is not 99% sure of what I took a picture of,” he said. “I made the report to the Mutual UFO Network, a nonprofit composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.”
Vedder said the perception of UFOs and UAPs has evolved from being mere entertaining stories of science fiction to becoming increasingly prevalent and widely acknowledged as unexplained phenomena.
The image, showcasing the UAPs arranged in a pattern commonly observed in numerous documented sightings, will be featured in an upcoming book titled “Earth’s Unknown Inhabitants,” scheduled for release this fall.
“I have become more interested in the night sky,” he said. “I know everyone will have their opinions and it’s open for debate.”
