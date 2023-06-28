Local car enthusiast captures unidentified aerial phenomenon over Liberty Square

Liberty car enthusiast Christian Vedder took pictures of his cool 1964 Ford Galaxie May 16, 2020 and one photo captured an unidentified aerial phenomenon.

 Submitted Photo/Christian Vedder

Liberty — Christian Vedder calls his experience roughly three years ago a “cosmic collision of coincidence.” He inadvertently captured an image of a what he describes as cluster of unidentified aerial phenomenon in the skies above downtown Liberty on May 16, 2020, while snapping some pics of his classic, space-inspired 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 using a smartphone.

“It’s a certain moment when I’m taking pictures of a space-inspired car and it’s not until later that I see the streaks in the sky,” he said. “Nobody is going to believe it. I love my car. I didn’t see the UAP with my eyes; the phone caught it. I like to drive to ease my anxiety and here we were in the height of COVID. Had I seen them with my own eyes, I figure my anxiety would have increased.”

Christian Vedder stands with his 1964 Ford Galaxie three years after taking pictures of his historic car and capturing what he calls an unexplained aerial phenomenon.
Having some fun with pop culture and Marvel movies, Christian Vedder exaggerated the UAPs and created a poster for his 1964 Ford Galaxie.

Christian Vedder took a photo three years ago that he can't explain what he saw above downtown Liberty. However, he has enjoyed sharing the story and his 1964 Ford Galaxie.

