Smithville residents and longtime Chiefs season ticketholders Rick Creach and Laura Hanne pose in front of some of their favorite Chiefs memorabilia, including an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The couple will be heading to Arizona this week to go to the Super Bowl.
Northland members of Chiefs Kingdom are hyped and ready for the team’s return to the Super Bowl Feb. 12 in Arizona. The Courier-Tribune had the chance to catch up with four unique super fans who are headed west for the big game to share their stories.
Chiefs Fan of Year
Being the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL Fan of the Year has some nice perks, including two tickets to the Super Bowl. Dr. Amy Patel, breast radiologist and medical director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, is the fan of the year.
After the Chiefs’ win against the Bengals for the AFC Championship, which clinched the team’s return to the Super Bowl, Patel said she got emotional.
“I couldn’t believe it’s real life and my husband, Joe Rathermel, was also almost speechless,” she said.
With a Chiefs’ Super Bowl on the horizon, Patel is now treasuring even more of the Fan of the Year excitement.
“I got a call to go the Wilson Football factory in Ada, Ohio and got to see the Super Bowl footballs made,” she said. “I got to go against the Philly Sports Guy in lacing up footballs. I did far better. It might be because of sutures. I will always treasure that experience.”
Patel also found herself on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the other NFL teams’ fans of the year. She started receiving calls from fellow radiologists across the country.
“It’s pretty amazing to see the reach,” Patel said.
Patel and her husband will travel to Arizona Thursday, Feb. 9 and attend the NFL Honor Ceremony. They get to walk the red carpet. Then on Saturday, Feb. 11, she will attend the Sports Illustrated party.
“It’s so fun to say I have Super Bowl tickets,” she said. “(Her husband) Joe (Rathermel) is over the moon.”
Her prediction for the game: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24.
Andy Reid lookalike
Chris Brown has been dressing up as Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid for about a decade. The more-than-passing resemblance draws a crowd wherever he goes, including Chiefs games. He’s even appeared in local television ads.
“When I’m dressed up, people come up and want pictures,” he explained. “I hear stories of all kinds. In my time dressed as Andy, I would maybe guess that a couple thousand people have wanted a photo with me.”
Brown is happy to oblige, especially with kids, where he gets down to their height.
The decision to dress as Reid came about a decade ago when Reid came to coach the Kansas City Chiefs and Brown’s wife Stephanie Brown noticed the resemblance and encouraged her husband to dress as the famous coach for Halloween.
“Now my role is to be the one who takes pictures for Chris and the person or people who want their picture with him,” she said. “I’m his official picture gal. Together, we live and breathe the Chiefs.”
The couple attends games regularly and attended the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020.
“It’s unbelievable the number of pictures, plus a few kisses on the cheek,” he said. “The interactions have always been positive.”
While Brown won’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl game, he and his wife are jetting off to Arizona to participate in pregame festivities.
“I bet I’ll be interviewed a couple times from radio and television stations there,” he said.
His prediction is 34 for the Chiefs and 17, Eagles.
Longtime season ticketholders
Chiefs super fans Rick Creach and Laura Hanne of Smithville’s dream of going to the Super Bowl is coming true. Both have been season ticketholders for decades, Creach since the 1980s. Hanne has been attending games with her dad for 35 years. Her dad has had tickets as long as the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead.
“After we won the AFC championship game, season ticket members got a chance to get into a lottery to be drawn for tickets to the Super Bowl. The previous Super Bowl that (the Chiefs) went to, we didn’t get our name drawn. But, that Sunday night after (this year’s AFC) game was over, I checked the email and it said, ‘Congratulations,’” said Creach. The lottery allows season ticketholders to buy Super Bowl tickets for face value.
Hanne said it was exciting being called in the lottery, but also bittersweet.
“I’ve been going with my dad for 35 years, so it’s a dream of mine that me and Poppy would be at the Super Bowl together,” she said, adding his health is preventing him from going. “It’s kind of disappointing for that fact, but still kind of unbelievable that I’m going at the same time. He’s so excited we’re going and that makes it worth it for me.”
Their gameday prediction, “all Chiefs all the way.”
“34-14 Chiefs,” said Creach of his score prediction. “It just sounds good. I don’t care if they win by 1 honestly.”
