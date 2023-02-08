Chris Brown and fan.jpg

Wherever Northlander Chris Brown goes, he gets stopped for his strong resemblance to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

 Submitted Photo

Northland members of Chiefs Kingdom are hyped and ready for the team’s return to the Super Bowl Feb. 12 in Arizona. The Courier-Tribune had the chance to catch up with four unique super fans who are headed west for the big game to share their stories.

Dr. Amy Patel and SI cover

Dr. Amy Patel of Liberty Hospital is still in shock that she is on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated and has a small feature inside. Patel is the Chiefs’ NFL Fan of the Year.

Chiefs Fan of Year

Dr. Amy Patel, radiologist at Liberty Hospital's Breast Cancer Center, is the Chiefs' NFL Fan of the Year and shares her Super Bowl excitement.
Chris Brown as Andy Reid

For about a decade, Northlander Chris Brown has dressed as Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid. It started as a Halloween costume and now he enjoys playing the lookalike and posing for photos with fans.

Northlander Chris Brown has been dressing as Andy Reid for about a decade. Here, he shares his Super Bowl prediction.
Rick Creach and Laura Hanne

Smithville residents and longtime Chiefs season ticketholders Rick Creach and Laura Hanne pose in front of some of their favorite Chiefs memorabilia, including an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The couple will be heading to Arizona this week to go to the Super Bowl.

Chiefs super fans Rick Creach and Laura Hanne of Smithville's dream of going to the Super Bowl is coming true. Both have been season ticketholders for decades. Their gameday prediction, "34-14 Chiefs."

