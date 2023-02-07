Local couple collects glasses for Honduras

Ronna Mack pauses from her responsibilities at Nellie's Sweet Shoppe in Smithville to chat about the efforts she and her husband Tom are doing to collect prescription eyeglasses and readers for townspeople in Roaton, Honduras.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — Ronna Mack, owner of Nellie’s Sweet Shoppe in Smithville, has a pulse on all things sweet. Her parents, Harley and Jackie Morlock, along with her, opened the store in the fall of 2007.

The family is involved in activities in downtown Smithville, including leading the Fourth of July mini parade. However, Mack and her husband, Tom, are branching out with their sweetness by collecting eyeglasses to take to Roaton, Honduras.

Ronna Mack, owner of Nellie's Sweet Shoppe in Smithville, is hoping the community will rally behind her family's efforts to collect glasses and funds to help a clinic in Honduras.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.