Local couple collects glasses for Honduras

Ronna Mack pauses from her responsibilities at Nellie's Sweet Shoppe in Smithville to chat about the efforts she and her husband Tom are doing to collect prescription eyeglasses and readers for townspeople in Roaton, Honduras.
SMITHVILLE — Ronna Mack, owner of Nellie’s Sweet Shoppe in Smithville, has a pulse on all things sweet. Her parents, Harley and Jackie Morlock, along with her, opened the store in the fall of 2007.
The family is involved in activities in downtown Smithville, including leading the Fourth of July mini parade. However, Mack and her husband, Tom, are branching out with their sweetness by collecting eyeglasses to take to Roaton, Honduras.
According to the International Eyecare Center, it’s estimated 2.5 billion people around the world need glasses, but don’t have them.
“The effort is to collect the glasses in February so Tom will have time to catalog the prescriptions,” Ronna said. “We have friends who live in Honduras and there is a clinic nearby. Our friends said the clinic only gets eye care help twice a year.”
The couple will be in the Central American country for a week.
“We are hoping that this will be the beginning of a relationship,” she said. “We’d love to be able to help out those in the nearby community. It’s an underserved population.”
Ronna said her husband took a mission trip to Ecuador when he was in optometry school. Tom is currently an optometrist with SVS Vision.
“He was totally on board with this effort,” she said. “I just can’t imagine not being able to read or see common signs. Life would be really difficult.”
While the couple is not completely sure of their roles in Honduras at the clinic, Ronna hopes they can be of use, either working with clinic staff or simply offering the donated items.
“We were told that readers are in big demand, too,” she said.
The Macks have several locations to drop off donations.
“Our son and daughter-in-law will be going as well,” she explained. “My goal is to see three suitcases being taken that are full of glasses. I’m hoping to divide those three suitcases among us. That would be a great goal to take full suitcases to meet those vision needs.”
In many faiths, unexpected kindness from a stranger gives hope to humanity. The Macks are hoping the sweet success of taking suitcases full of eyeglasses will provide a taste of kindness to the residents of Roaton, Honduras.
