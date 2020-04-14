KANSAS CITY NORTH — In a time of physical distancing, the simple act of a family photo may seem just one more thing that isn't going to happen during stay-at-home orders. However, Northland photographer Natasha Wratchford plans to change that mindset.
“A neighbor and I talked about the project and we really got it going in the Woodneath neighborhood area,” she said. “It just took off. We started last week and people have been asking if I can come to their neighborhood.”
The idea is relatively simple. Wratchford schedules a time via a text or Facebook message and the family or kids come out for about three minutes.
“If you want to bring out props, that's works great,” she said. “I have had families come out with masks, toilet paper and a quarantine sign. I have had kids come out with Nerf guns to protect the toilet paper. It almost seems easier to get more creative right now.”
Currently, Wratchford said she is enjoying capturing this season of life.
“It’s important to document it,” she said. “A lot of families struggle to juggle schedules for work or extracurricular activities and getting everyone at a location to take a photo. There's doing hair and makeup, driving some place. Here they are only coming onto the front porch.”
Wratchford said she has been a bit shocked at the interest in the photos and the smiles on the participants' faces.
“It's also the realization that we are in this same thing together,” she said. “Families are looking forward to something fun. Everyone is tired of being stuck inside. It's something to look forward to even if it is only on the front porch. This has given families a time to slow down and be together to take a photo.”
So far, Wratchford has 10 neighborhood requests with 10 to 15 homes per neighborhood.
“As long as this goes on, I will continue to take pictures of families,” she said. “Hopefully it won't be too much longer. I clean them up a bit and then send the edited images to the family. If someone can't afford it, I want to offer them this as a gift.”
To submit a neighborhood request or for price details, Wratchford needs four to six families to want photos. For more details, visit Facebook/Porch Project KC.
