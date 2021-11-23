As the holiday season starts to roll out, several Northland seek a variety of help to help others.
Synergy Services
Synergy Services, with locations in Platte and Clay counties, needs donations of food items to help to “fill a Thanksgiving plate.”
The shopping list of needs includes 16-ounce boxes of instant potatoes, packets of gravy mix, cans of green beans, French fried onions, cans of cranberry sauce, pie crusts, cans of pumpkin or fruit pie filling, stuffing mix, and a 12-pack of soda or juice boxes. Also needed are $20 gift cards for Walmart so that a turkey can be purchased.
For delivery arrangements, questions or other information, contact Jennifer Hurst at jhurst@synergyservices.org.
Liberty Christmas Tree
The Liberty Christmas Tree needs volunteers to adopt families in need who signed up to receive presents and food for the holiday.
Each year, more than 350 families apply for assistance from the Liberty Community Christmas Tree program.
Volunteers must attend a shopper meeting to select a family to purchase items for. Families are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a valid driver’s license to the meeting. Meetings are 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 30 to Dec 2, in Heritage Hall, 117 W. Kansas St.
After the family name has been received, the adopter must call the family to ask what children would like for Christmas, purchase those gifts using a gift card given at the shopper meetings, wrap and label all gifts and bring them along to Heritage Hall Saturday, Dec. 11. There the adopter will pick up boxes of canned goods and perishable food items. The final step is to for the adopter to deliver the food and gifts to the family.
If a family can’t fully adopt another, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Liberty Christmas Tree Commission to collect nonperishable food items for families. Donations of these items can be dropped in collection barrels in the main lobby of the office at 12 S. Main St. in Liberty.
Suggested items include peanut butter and jelly, canned meats such as tuna and chicken, canned soups and crackers, canned or dried fruit, applesauce, canned vegetables, pasta in boxes, pasta sauce and dried herbs and spices.
The barrels will be up through Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.