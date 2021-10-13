KEARNEY — After 13 U.S. military service members lost their lives in an August attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, one military mother in Kearney did what she could to show her support.
Those who died were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan.
Sharon Petree Clark, a Kearney resident and mother of a Marine, came up with the idea to include the names of the 13 fallen service members on an American flag. The flag was put on display at the gazebo Centerville Cottages, a senior living complex near Kearney’s Price Chopper where Clark lives.
The project was completed at Kearney Firehouse, the community center off Jefferson Street that has senior and children’s programming.
“We were up there making pumpkins and I got this bright idea, so I went to Trash and Treasure and bought two flags, then went to Kearney Firehouse to make a craft. This girl said she would put the names on there, then I brought it to Centerville (Cottages),” she said.
The Marine mother said she hopes other people find ways to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and believes supportive efforts like this are what make people “want to come to Kearney.”
“They might be gone, but not forgotten,” she said of the service members. “No man left behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.