Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. Because of this, the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to help on the ground and by being blood and platelet donors.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross' Missouri and Arkansas region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. ... Experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. These volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitories, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required.
Local disaster action teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing, states a release. Last year, the Missouri Arkansas Region provided immediate emergency assistance to more than 4,500 families after more than 3,300 home fires and other disasters.
To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.
To help be a blood donor, there are three blood drives in Clay County during the second half of the month. The first is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive in Liberty. The second is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. The last drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at StandardAero, 1234 Atlantic Ave. in Kansas City.
Eligible donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.