Marissa Mackay, a VSI employee, is the author of two fantasy books.

Marissa Mackay may not be on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list yet, but she tops the list at Vocational Services, Inc.

VSI employs nearly 200 Northland residents with disabilities at three locations in Liberty and North Kansas City. These employees provide services to area companies and national corporations. They also boast dramatic individual accomplishments at work and at home. Mackay’s story may be one of the most dramatic.

