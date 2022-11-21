Marissa Mackay may not be on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list yet, but she tops the list at Vocational Services, Inc.
VSI employs nearly 200 Northland residents with disabilities at three locations in Liberty and North Kansas City. These employees provide services to area companies and national corporations. They also boast dramatic individual accomplishments at work and at home. Mackay’s story may be one of the most dramatic.
She has worked at VSI since 2007 and has now published two books. “The Purple Dragon” and “Stay Magical” are both large print, hard cover and available for Kindle. A third is in the works.
Her fantasy subjects fit with much of today’s popular fiction that includes wizards, dragons and magic. In “Stay Magical," the characters have graduated from high school and are dealing with family members who practice their own magic.
“I like to write about dragons,” she said. “But, I like to write about other stuff, too.”
Mackay’s interest in writing began in elementary school, but she became serious in high school. She wanted to write books about a superhero and created one who could turn into a dragon.
“It’s kind of a romantic story,” she said. “The superhero can turn into a dragon, and she falls in love with a bad guy, and the bad guy falls in love with her and turns good.” There are also bad guys looking for three stones to try to weaken that dragon.
VSI Executive Director Kimbal Mothershed said copies of the book have been ordered from Amazon. Autographed copies will be on display at the Liberty Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.