Long-time music teacher publishes beginning guitar method book

SMITHVILLE — Tim Sublette has been teaching music for almost 40 years. As the founder of Smithville Music Studio, 1500A S. U.S. Highway 169, he has no idea how many students he has taught over his career, but he is proud of the career he has fostered.
“Music is my main goal,” he explained. “I have been teaching full time out of high school. I taught through college and music school. It wasn’t my design as I attended Berklee College of Music. I earned my music degree and wanted to play professionally.”
While the gigs were sometimes sparse, students kept coming to Sublette.
“During COVID, we grew 30%,” he said. “We were all online for the time. I prepared the teachers and we were ready for it. I know we were teaching a lot.”
Music lessons available out of the studio include guitar, which is Sublette’s specialty, as well as piano, voice, drums and brass instruments. The staff teaches hundreds of lessons weekly.
“I have been teaching so long that kids I taught years ago are bringing in their kids to me,” he said. “It’s actually a joy to see that next generation ready to play.”
Sublette’s youngest student is 6 years old and the oldest is 92.
“The processes I use to teach adults and kids are very different,” he said. “With adults, there are preset conditions that they come with. I actually ended up minding them more as kids tend to go with the flow.”
Both provide challenges and rewards.
“A 6-year-old with bring up questions and that’s exciting for me,” he said. “They get so inquisitive. However, I do have to get the parents on my side as well. I have to work on the concept of practicing several days a week. It’s about applying yourself. That goes for the advanced students, too. It’s part of the whole growth process.”
Older students can be harder on themselves, Sublette said.
“I have to meet them where they are and give them the lessons that make sense for a 92-year-old,” he explained. “I want them to find satisfaction, too”
Sublette’s primary instrument is the guitar, but he also teaches bass, banjo and ukulele. He minored in piano so he can fill in if necessary. At music school, he had to try every instrument and leaned into his area of concentration in arranging and composition.
His studio space includes many guitars, including the guitar that was a present from his mother. He has written and recorded songs in a variety of styles and released a solo guitar CD titled “Minor Details.” He did one Bluegrass music video called “Cotton’s Cave,” and released several singles. One of his jazz songs, called “Drive By Love,” was a semifinalist in the jazz category of the International Song Competition.
As a music lover, Sublette is happiest when people who never played an instrument learn to play.
To help new musicians, Sublette created a spiral-bound method book called “Necessary Guitar, Volume 1.” The spiral teaching method book can be found at the studio or on Amazon.
“I had always intended to write a book,” he said. “I wanted to offer a presentation that had exercises for students. Then I came up with this book. It’s the method I use to teach my students 12 and older. It’s the reflection of 40 years plus of teaching.”
Sublette said not every person wants to read music so he created this tablature-based beginning method for all styles of guitar playing.
“It’s a book that teaches chords, notes and the tools to begin guitar playing,” he said. “This is not a book to teach you to read music, but to give you the necessary knowledge for play. I don’t want students to get bored and I don’t believe in perfection. I want to see them building skills.”
Online, students can listen to recordings of the lessons.
“I like to have something to work on,” he said. “I did the CD and the bluegrass video. People helped me out. I have been fortunate. I know I have enough material for a second volume. I have started the prep work. I may even look at a quality ukulele book as another follow up.”
Whatever the case, Sublette plans to continue to inspire musicians in the years to come, either in the studio or with his published books.
